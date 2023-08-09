CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One filmmaker is attempting to use his platform to help raise awareness for mental health in DuBois.

Adam Jay Crawford is a filmmaker and screenwriter out of DuBois and on August 12th, from 7-10:30 p.m. the team behind his next film “Colosseum” will be hosting a Charity Gala at Luigi’s Villa.

“Colosseum” is about “two basketball players inadvertently becoming the answer to a pastor’s prayer for community healing following a racial hate crime on a basketball court.” “Colosseum” was submitted to festivals in 2021. In the two years since then, it has won over 26 awards worldwide.

“What we are doing is the cast and crew of my upcoming award-winning film will be coming into town to read a script and just kind of mingle with the community,” Crawford said. “We’re going to read the script and then after that, we are going to give a little bit of a speech on how we overcome mental health issues that we’ve experienced.”

Crawford says there are many programs in the DuBois area to help fight mental health issues for kids and Crawford hopes adults are not forgotten.

“In Dubois, we have a lot of great advocacy for the mental health of children and for the well-being of children. But my philosophy always is that if we’re not well at home, that you can’t go out and fight a battle,” Crawford said. “Children are very important and I support that 100%. But another thing that is important is us as adults and how we feel about ourselves and giving it our 100% so we can also help children. We’ve got some great people around here but what we don’t have around here is somebody to bring that feeling of Hollywood, that feeling that everybody’s a star and everybody’s important.”