JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Local foodies are raising funds to improve the lives of students before they head to college.

The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation, in partnership with the 1889 Foundation, is hosting a reinvigorated Chef Auction on Oct. 11 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Confrence Center in downtown Johnstown.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and WTAJ’s own Marty Radovanic will serve as the emcee.

Nine restaurants are currently listed to attend the event and each participating restaurant will be donating a unique experience for the live auction – including a six-course French explorations dinner for 10 guests.

The event will also host a silent auction with prizes consisting of gift cards, bed and breakfast stays, golf packages, event passes and vacations to destinations such as Tuscany, Greek Islands, Sedona and Costa Rica.

Tickets are available for purchase and businesses have the option to sponsor a table. Restaurants interested in vendor options should reach out to the Penn Highlands Foundation at foundation@pennhighlands.edu or by calling (814) 262-6448.

All proceeds from the event go to the College’s Supporting Scholars Fund, which includes the Destination Graduation, Emerging Leader, and Presidential Scholarships. Some of the funds will be put towards culinary-related academic scholarships.