CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky presented the funds raised through his second annual Ghost Town Trail-A-Thon Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-A-Thon is an event that highlights the versatility of the Ghost Town Trail. This year, there were multiple opportunities for people to participate, including a marathon, 15-mile run, 5k course, and 0K couch potato competition in September and October.

People could walk, run, or bike along the trails. For the first time, the event included people and athletes with disabilities. The Ghost Town Trail has portions of the trail that are ADA accessible.

“This year, we had a marathon, a 15-miler, and a 5k. We also added athletes with disabilities to the event,” Chernisky said. “This is our second year, and we’re growing. The good news is it brings attention to our community and raises money for Conservation and Recreation Authority to grow and maintain its trails. It also raises money for the first responders.”

The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association gathered in Ebensburg to receive the funds. The event raised $31,241, and each organization received equal portions.

The event raised ten thousand more than its first year. All funds will benefit the two organizations and help with the county’s economic growth.

Program Coordinator of the CCCRA Caytlin Lusk said all funds from the event would go directly back to the trails. Specifically, the funds will help with maintenance, expansion, and beautification.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“CCCRA owns, manages, and maintains the trails of Cambria County, so 100% of the earnings from the event will go back to the trails directly,” Lusk said. “The same for the firefighters. The money is going towards the firefighters’ training facility. That many people from all over the region to come and train to serve the communities.”

Chernisky said they plan to hold the event again sometime in October next year.