BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— The Chestnut Ridge School District officially unveiled its new monument honoring four fallen Vietnam veterans, who were also alumni of the school.

This idea came about when former bus driver, Henry Hillegass, noticed veteran plaques at other schools. He thought it would be great to implement this in the Chestnut Ridge School District.

The statue sits near the main entrance of Chestnut Ridge Middle School. It shows the names of four alumni killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The district revealed the statue Monday in front of their students, along with other Vietnam veterans and family members of those honored.

The statue took nearly two years to plan. Then, the district fundraised over five thousand dollars between them and multiple Bedford County groups.

Sixth Grade Teacher Danielle Callihan said it’s the principal’s mission to have students understand veterans and their importance to the country. Callihan added how it’s vital students remember these men who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s important to me to have the students see this memorial as they walk into the school every day, and to remember and honor those service people that give their lives for our freedom,” Callihan said. “Being the niece of one of those that are honored is just also important to me as well as to my family. It’s just a wonderful event to bring everybody here today.”

The school held its annual ceremony where they sang patriotic songs and awarded students for their writing. Superintendent Dr. Mark Kudlaweic also gave families and their loved ones high school diplomas as some veterans did not graduate before going to war.

Hillegass said it means a lot to these families to have a permanent place to remember their loved ones. He recalls having fond memories of some of the veterans honored.

“It means a lot because I know, for instance, Harold Smith, his twin brother, is still living, and I know it means a lot to him,” Hillegass said.

Callihan is the niece of veteran SSGT AR Byron Mitchell. She doesn’t have many memories of him because he died before she was born; however, she’s heard many great stories from her mother.

Both hope students have a better understanding of why veterans are so important. They could then take that honor and gratitude and show it to other veterans or service workers.

“I hope they remember these veterans ’cause that’s where it all starts with. If it wasn’t them, we wouldn’t be free,” Hillegass said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“They walked these halls just as [these students] do today,” Callihan said. “They were from Chestnut Ridge, and they gave the ultimate sacrifice, and they were just four of 58,000 troops that were killed in Vietnam, and we just want them to understand the magnitude of the service men and what they do for us.”

The district plans to use the monument as a focal point for its ceremonies moving forward.