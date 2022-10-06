STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Centre County residents rejoice, Chick-fil-A will soon return to Happy Valley.

The popular fast-food chicken restaurant has been closed since June 16 as it underwent renovations both inside and outside. The project was expected to take about 12 weeks, which would have been around mid-September, but now a week into October the restaurant is still closed.

Fear not, in an email from Chick-fil-A, the reopening is coming soon.

We are in the final stages of equipment installation, inspections and preparing for reopening. We appreciate all of the patience the community has afforded us during this remodel. We expect to reopen this month and are eager to serve the State College community our delicious food and warm hospitality once again.

The restaurant, which is located at 1938 North Atherton Street, is upgrading its drive-thru which has caused traffic pile-ups in the past to avoid the issue moving forward. Additionally, the parking lot will increase in size from about 100 cars to about 250 cars.

Additionally, a second drive-thru was built, kitchen expansion was added, as well as heated and cooled canopies for the employees who work outside in the drive-thru area.