CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A shortage in staff child care programs and K-12 schools have sparked a change to the region’s High Priority Occupations (HPO) list, which now include child care workers, preschool teachers and several other categories of teachers for K-12.

According to the release, this is the first time in many years that these professions have appeared on the HPO list for the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board Region, which is comprised of six counties including Cambria, Somerset and Bedford.

“The staffing crisis in child care is having a large impact on our region. When families can’t find care, they are forced to leave the workforce or rely on cobbled together child care arrangements that lead to stress and jeopardize their ability to go to work,” Leah Spangler, EdD, President and CEO of The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions, said.

A 2023 study by Start Strong Pa. called attention to more than 197 local childcare job openings. The worker shortage has created long waiting lists and closed classrooms across the region.

Locally, nearly 2,000 children are on child care waiting lists, while 70 child care and preschool classrooms remain closed due to staffing issues. An additional 1,075 local children could be served if child care programs were fully staffed.

A recent study by Penn State uncovered a 66% drop in newly awarded teaching certificates. Even so, school districts across the region are still hiring with the school year underway. Meaning that some students are going without certified teachers in their classrooms.

In May, The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions spearheaded an appeal to the Sothern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board to add child care workers, preschool teachers, secondary teachers and special education teachers to the HPO list.

The purpose of the HPO list is to align workforce training and education investments with occupations that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs and are most likely to provide family-sustaining wages.