CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you ever wondered where children stay when they have to attend court proceedings?

Most courthouses don’t have a dedicated space for children, and oftentimes, they’re left with no choice but to wait outside in the hallway.

The Centre County Courthouse is changing that. On Wednesday, the Court of Common Pleas announced the completion of a child-friendly space at the Courthouse. The space is intended to provide a calm and comfortable environment for children attending court proceedings.

“We have a beautiful courthouse; one of the oldest operating courthouses in Pennsylvania. It’s beautiful but not made for kids. We want kids to be comfortable. We want them to feel nurtured and safe,” Katherine Oliver, a Judge for the Court of Common Pleas said.

Amy Frank, founder of the Makery, came up with the idea for the children’s space just over a year ago when two teenagers told her that they were anxious about their court proceedings.

“Especially when people are in difficult situations, it feels like there might not be anybody around that’s listening, and I hope this is a sign that there are people that are listening. We can do really great things, especially when we do them together,” Frank said.

The space was also made possible by the Centre County United Way Women’s United Group who provided a grant to fund the materials and supplies in the room. That grant was just over $6,000.

“Children are generally not responsible for the situations they end up in, and we knew we needed to support this” Barbara Sherlock, Chair of the Centre County United Way Women’s Group said.

More than 100 community members also purchased items from a wish list for the space. Grace Ryan Designs imagined designs and colors that would put children in a more calm setting.

The children’s space at the courthouse is now available to use as soon as Thursday, Dec. 7.

There is an Amazon Wishlist on Makery’s Facebook page for any community members who wish to donate more items for the space.