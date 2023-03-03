CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was taken to UPMC Pittsburgh after being hit by a Jeep while riding their bicycle.

Lawrence Township police were called to the scene at Palmer Street and Martell Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 26. According to the police report, the child was riding their bike when a Jeep with three people in their 20s struck them.

The child was taken to UPMC Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown and there was no update on their status.

The three in the Jeep reportedly had no injuries.