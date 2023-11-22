CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is now offering child safety seat checks at two additional locations.

According the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers who are passengers in cars in the event of a vehicular accident.

However, car seats and booster seats are often used incorrectly, which can make them less effective. But with so many different makes, models and sizes of car seats, properly installing them can be a challenge for many.

To help ensure the safety of infants and children while traveling, Mount Nittany Health is offering child safety seat checks at Mount Nittany Health Pediatrics – Bellefonte and at Mount Nittany Health Primary Care – Philipsburg.

This service was previously been made available at Mount Nittany Health Pediatrics – Boalsburg, who will continue to offer checks.

During the check, car seat safety technicians will advise the parents or guardians on the correct installation of the car seat in the vehicles, as well as the proper way to secure an infant or child in the seat. They also give general safety tips and explain state laws regarding car seats. The process takes about 30 minutes.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring the manuals for both their car and the child’s car seat to a check.

Those interested in learning more can contact Mount Nittany Health at 844-278-4600.