According to the CDC, when compared with seat belt use alone, a car seat can reduce the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Child seat safety checks and installation assistance will be offered to the public by Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

Along with local law enforcement agency partners, University Police will host a child seat safety check and installation event.

It will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center Ticket Office parking lot along Curtin Road on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

More information is available from Penn State University Police or by calling University Police Officer Michelle Beckenbaugh at 814-863-1111.