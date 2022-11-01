CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a 4-year-old was hit and killed by a pickup truck on private property at the end of October.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, around 3:28 p.m., state police were called for a report of a young boy that was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado in Gregg Township. Life-saving measures were attempted for over 30 minutes, though the child was pronounced dead on scene.
The child’s death was ruled accidental. Trooper Myers with Pennsylvania State Police in Rockview is continuing the investigation into the incident.