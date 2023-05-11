RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway woman is behind bars after police said a young child overdosed on drugs while in her care.

Tiffanie Kurtz, 34, is accused of endangering a child after they had to be flown to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital for a fentanyl overdose.

On Jan. 24, just before 2 p.m., police responded to a house along the 20th block of Elk Avenue after someone called 911 but then hung up.

Officers from the Ridgway Police Station responded where they were met with an upset Kurtz, who police say was screaming and crying outside the home. Kurtz told police a child needed help inside, according to court documents.

Police began performing first-aid on the child prior to an ambulance arriving, during this time, officers question Kurtz and a man at the residence if the child could have gotten into drugs. Police noted Kurtz had prior drug usage in the criminal complaint.

Kurtz and the man both said no multiple times. Kurtz told police that the child was walking around before going unconscious and was saying they “felt spinning”, police noted in the affidavit.

The child was taken to Penn Highlands Elk in Saint Marys before being taken via helicopter to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital for additional treatment.

On Jan. 25 police spoke with Ridgway Ambulance regarding the child. Police learned that the child was given two treatments for seizures which did not help. They then administered Narcan which the child responded to. Police noted in the court documents that Narcan is only effective for someone who has overdosed on an opioid.

On Feb. 1, police received video showing what had happened on the day of the incident. In the video, the child is seen running in the hallway of the house before losing balance and falling, according to the charges filed. Police said Kurtz can be heard in the video saying things like “What did you do, what did you get into.” Kurtz then asked her brother to call police because there was something wrong with the child.

On Feb. 2, police received medical records on the child, confirming that there was fentanyl and norfentanyl found in the child’s system, according to the criminal complaint.

Kurtz is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is behind bars in Elk County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.