STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is back for the 57th year.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday, July 12 with Children & Youth Day.

Organizers said this year featured the largest Children & Youth Sidewalk Sale to date featuring more than 280 young artists from around the region.

“I love making bracelets and having different designs,” Ava Robinson, an artist at the sale. said “I do bracelets in a bead spinner and they’re all different sizes and colors.”

All of the artwork and designs for Wednesday’s sale were created by artists between the ages of eight to 18.

“I love interacting with the people and it teaches me skills of selling things,” Sophia Seidel who had a booth with her siblings said. “I also love making the art because it’s a fun thing to do in the afternoons especially during the summertime.”

New entertainment also marked the first day of the festival.

In a previous interview with WTAJ, Executive Director Pamela Snyder Etters said, “We are partnering with Tempest Productions for an Alice in Wonderland journey where you can meet Alice and follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole which will take them throughout State College and the downtown area.”

The festival will continue through July 16. Organizers released a new app and program guide this year intended to make planning a trip to this year’s festival easier than ever.