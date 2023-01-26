ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers all gathered in Altoona for the Central PA Humane Society Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser, after it was previously canceled the year before.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., folks gathered at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street and were able to taste 14 different kinds of chilis and 13 various wing sauce flavors from vendors and restaurants.

Organizers estimated that about 550 people came out to support the Central PA Humane Society. Board Member Paul Lang was just astounded by the community support for the animals.

“The community around the Humane Society is unbelievable,” Lang said. “They support us in so many different ways, not just this. I mean, it’s just. This community just pours out for the animals.”

Below is a list of the contestants that were at the festival:

Chili:

Jack’s Grubb Shack- Smokehouse Chili

Larry Salyer- Pete’s Woodfired Chili

Nicoletta’s Family Restaurant- Nicoletta’s Chili

Alto Markets Italian Foods- Alto Market’s Chili

Inlows Drive-in – Inlow’s Chili

Sheriff Jim Ott- Jim’s TBO’s Chili

Wendy’s- Wendy’s Chili

Christine Glunt – Knock Your Paws Off Chili

EDdeze Kountry Kitchen- Awesome Chili

Taps on 2nd Tavern & Grill – Taps Chili

The Dream Family Restaurant – Mark’s Chili

Altoona Police Department Dog law Officer Mike Daversa – Mikey D’s Cluck’n Buffalo Chick’n Chili

Klavuhn’s Fired Food Trucks – Smoked Chili

Juicy Butts BBQ – Smoked Oxtail Chili

Wings

Jack’s Grubb Shack – Texas Style Wings

Liz’s Kitchen (Wing #1) – Bourbon and Jerk Wings

Liz’s Kitchen (Wing #2) – Butter Garlic Parm Wings

Cobrh’s II – Cobrh’s Mild Wings

Sheriff Jim Ott – Jim’s TBO’s Wings

Michael’s Pizzeria – Michael’s Mild Wings

Bella Italia Pizza and Restaurant – Sweet N Tangy Longbrand Style

Katie J’s – Sassy wings

Klavuhn’s Fired Food Trucks – Hey Dude Wings

Altoona Police Department Dog law Officer Mike Daversa – Mikey D’s Cluck’n Buffalo Chick’n Wings

Taps on 2nd Tavern & Grill – Taps Wings

US Hotel – General Tso’s Wings

Trianon Bar & Grille – Trianon’s Sassy Wings

The Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser has not been held in person since 2020. Last year, because of COVID-19, organizers made the decision to cancel the festival after they originally made the decision to move it to March.