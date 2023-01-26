ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers all gathered in Altoona for the Central PA Humane Society Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser, after it was previously canceled the year before.
On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., folks gathered at the Bavarian Aid Society along 112 S. 13th Street and were able to taste 14 different kinds of chilis and 13 various wing sauce flavors from vendors and restaurants.
Organizers estimated that about 550 people came out to support the Central PA Humane Society. Board Member Paul Lang was just astounded by the community support for the animals.
“The community around the Humane Society is unbelievable,” Lang said. “They support us in so many different ways, not just this. I mean, it’s just. This community just pours out for the animals.”
Below is a list of the contestants that were at the festival:
Chili:
- Jack’s Grubb Shack- Smokehouse Chili
- Larry Salyer- Pete’s Woodfired Chili
- Nicoletta’s Family Restaurant- Nicoletta’s Chili
- Alto Markets Italian Foods- Alto Market’s Chili
- Inlows Drive-in – Inlow’s Chili
- Sheriff Jim Ott- Jim’s TBO’s Chili
- Wendy’s- Wendy’s Chili
- Christine Glunt – Knock Your Paws Off Chili
- EDdeze Kountry Kitchen- Awesome Chili
- Taps on 2nd Tavern & Grill – Taps Chili
- The Dream Family Restaurant – Mark’s Chili
- Altoona Police Department Dog law Officer Mike Daversa – Mikey D’s Cluck’n Buffalo Chick’n Chili
- Klavuhn’s Fired Food Trucks – Smoked Chili
- Juicy Butts BBQ – Smoked Oxtail Chili
Wings
- Jack’s Grubb Shack – Texas Style Wings
- Liz’s Kitchen (Wing #1) – Bourbon and Jerk Wings
- Liz’s Kitchen (Wing #2) – Butter Garlic Parm Wings
- Cobrh’s II – Cobrh’s Mild Wings
- Sheriff Jim Ott – Jim’s TBO’s Wings
- Michael’s Pizzeria – Michael’s Mild Wings
- Bella Italia Pizza and Restaurant – Sweet N Tangy Longbrand Style
- Katie J’s – Sassy wings
- Klavuhn’s Fired Food Trucks – Hey Dude Wings
- Altoona Police Department Dog law Officer Mike Daversa – Mikey D’s Cluck’n Buffalo Chick’n Wings
- Taps on 2nd Tavern & Grill – Taps Wings
- US Hotel – General Tso’s Wings
- Trianon Bar & Grille – Trianon’s Sassy Wings
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
The Chili Fest and Wings fundraiser has not been held in person since 2020. Last year, because of COVID-19, organizers made the decision to cancel the festival after they originally made the decision to move it to March.