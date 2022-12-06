CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the cost of home heating oil increasing this year, many are instead firing up their fireplaces.

And those that haven’t been used or checked for quite some time could start chimney fires, which the Consumer Product Safety Commission says happens over 15,000 times a year in the US.

That’s exactly what happened in Martinsburg on Monday, Dec. 5, when firefighters responded to one.

“People are going to fire wood burners and stuff that haven’t been used for a while,” Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said. “And a lot of people don’t understand how to fire a wood burner.”

Even if your chimney appears to be working properly right now, you might want to get it checked before it’s too late.

“Right now, it’s not real cold, nor does it stay real cold, so people aren’t firing their wood burners as hard,” Acker said. “And then whenever it gets cold out on a cold day, they fire it harder, and that actually sets the creosote on fire inside the flue.”

Creosote is a flammable debris that builds up in your chimney over time.

“In a fireplace system, you get it on the walls, you get it on what’s called the smoke chamber, and you get it in the chimney,” Marshall Peters, Education Coordinator for the non-profit National Chimney Sweep Guild (NCSG) said. “If the fire is big enough or hot enough, or a spark goes up and lands in some existing creosote, it actually can catch fire.”

Peters said you should get your chimney checked for creosote buildup at least once a year, and probably more often than that for wood-burning systems.

“If you haven’t had it checked in the last year or two, please get it checked,” Peters said.

He also recommends using the NCSG website to look for certified chimney sweeps in your area who’ve gone through proper training. He said most certified sweeps should cost at least $300, and most services less than that are not doing a good job.

“In Pennsylvania, you can literally go to Lowes and buy a brush and a vaccum and call yourself a chimney sweep,” Peters said. “You have zero training, you have no clue what you’re doing.”

Peters said all certified sweeps go through a class or course and then need to pass a test to make sure they’re properly trained.