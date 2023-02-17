BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Chocolate lovers unite! Downtown Bedford is hosting a very sweet event and you’re invited to participate.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 and 25 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. the Chocolate Walk will be going on and participants will have the opportunity to visit participating businesses for a giveaway.

The cost to participate is $25 and at each business you’ll receive a chocolate-themed giveaway. During the walk there will also be a hidden golden ticket.

The person who finds that ticket will receive a 1/2 a pound of free chocolate every month (March-December 2023).

Tickets are $25 and you can find more information on the Downtown Bedford website.

This walk is the 6th annual and the winner’s chocolate will be provided by Bedford Candies.