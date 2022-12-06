CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming Christmas parade in Grampian will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area.

The Christmas Horse Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian. Residents can expect to see firetrucks, Santa on his Farmall tractor and many beautiful horses.

Riders with the Black Diamond Riding Ranch, LLC will be featuring up to 25 horses representing multiple different breeds that include a Norwegian Fjord, Friesian, Standardbred, Quarter Horse, Gypsy Vanner, Tennessee Walker, Mule, Bashkir Curly, Thoroughbred, Percheron and more.

Images provided by Tammy Seger of Black Diamond Riding Ranch, LLC.

Papa T’s Pizza will be serving free hot chocolate and Mint Condition Sports Medicine and Chiropractic will have cookies, Christmas ornament decorating and a meet and greet with Santa after the parade.

More information about the parade can be found on the Black Diamond Riding Ranch, LLC Facebook page.