ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona community members are looking ahead to December and are asking for help gathering Christmas gifts for local children.

The annual Altoona effort to help children at Christmas kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the Christmas Miracle and Halloween party. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to join in on all the fun.

“Anybody who needs Christmas help we’re willing to help them. We need people to donate. We would like to ask if anybody would donate $50 gift cards for some selected families that can’t afford Christmas dinner on their table,” Robert Smith, “The Santa Clause Man” said.

The organization is currently taking donations and will have a toy drive set up at the Northern Cambria Giant Eagle at 7 Cottonwood Street on Nov. 4 and 5.