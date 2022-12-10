ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas Miracle Giveaways hosted their Christmas party at the Jewish Memorial Center Saturday afternoon.

Kids and their families flooded the center for free food, games and of course, to see Santa. The event even had gifts for every kid that visits. The Altoona Fire Department also stopped by to give out hats, and join in on the fun.

“Many kids in Blair County don’t have a Christmas,” Founder of Christmas Miracle Giveaways Robert Smith said. “Corona hurt a lot of families and we like to make sure the kids get their tummies full, get gifts. I’ve been working on this since January, I’m pretty tired. I’m glad today’s the day that Blair County kids have a beautiful Christmas.”

Robert says that the event wouldn’t be possible without tremendous support from area businesses and community members. This year, they hope to donate gifts to 10 area families who are in need of a helping hand this holiday season.