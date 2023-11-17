(WTAJ) — As the Christmas and holiday seasons are fast approaching, cities and towns in our region will be filling their streets with seasonal cheer.

Christmas parades and events have become an annual staple for our local communities, especially for families and children to have a chance to see Santa Claus. Above all else, these outdoor gatherings give neighbors and friends a chance to be together and celebrate the holiday.

Below is a list of Christmas parades and events that will be taking place in counties across Central Pennsylvania.

Bedford County:

Clays­burg’s Christmas in the Park Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18: The parade will take place on Bedford Street at McCabe Trucking and will continue to Community Park Road, according to the Morrisons Cove Herald. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their arrival during the event.

Blair County:

Altoona Spirit of Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2: The parade begins at 1 p.m. The route will be on 9th Avenue and 17th Street to 12th Avenue to 12th Street to 11th Avenue and 16th Street.

Tyrone Yuletyme Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2: The parade will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Tyrone. The entire event runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 with various acitvites including a cookie crawl, carriage rides, tree lighting and letters to Santa.

Hollidaysburg WinterFest Parade on Sunday, Nov. 19: The parade will be held at 2 p.m. as marching bands, cheer squads, student clubs, businesses and organizations help escort Santa Claus to town, according to the Altoona Mirror.

Cambria County:

Johnstown Hometown Christmas Stroll & Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 17: From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., downtown Johnstown will be filled with food vendors, live entertainment and Santa Claus can be seen on Main Street.

Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2: The event will begin on Friday, Dec. 1 with Light Up Night at Kimball Park. Saturday will be filled with activities including Breakfast with Santa, four craft shows, a Christmas Parade, a Santa Pub Crawl and a Christmas Tree Toss.

Centre County:

Holiday Light Show on Friday, Nov. 17: The MLK Plaza will be shining bright as the seasonal Holiday Light Show kicks off. The show plays nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2.

Boalsburg’s Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2: The event takes palce at the Boalsburg Heritage Museum and features homemade cookies, baked treats, ‘Yuletide Tales’ and ornamanet making.

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10: This holiday celebration features several family activities like Breakfast with Santa, Children’s Victorian Trees, a model railroad, speeder railroad rides, concerts and shopping.

Clearfield County:

Grampian Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Dec. 17: The annual parade will begin at 1 p.m. and will not only feature Santa but many horses from the area.

Cameron County:

Christmas in the Wilds Parade on Friday, Dec. 1: Santa will be arriving in Emporium at 7 p.m. during the Christmas parade. A tree lighting will follow the parade.

Huntingdon County:

Huntingdon Borough Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9: The parade will begin at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County:

A Christmas Gathering in Brockway from Nov. 16 to Nov. 26: This unique Christmas shopping experience offers a huge variety of gift ideas, baked goods and treats from local businesses and private homes.

Somerset County:

Light up Somerset Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25: At 6 p.m., the parade route will start at Rosina Avenue and continue to West Main and North Center.

If you know if a Christmas parade or event that will be happening in your town this season and would like to have it added to this list, please send an email to digitalnews@wtajtv.com.