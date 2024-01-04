CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas tree collection for composting will take place for some townships in Centre County beginning Monday, Jan. 8.

The Centre Region Council of Governments Refuse & Recycling Program’s Christmas Tree Collection will take place from Jan. 8-12 for the townships of Benner, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton.

Residential customers of Waste Management in these townships will be able to leave their live Christmas trees out on the curb to be collected and taken to the State College Borough Compost Facility.

Customers are asked to follow these guidelines to prepare their tree for pick-up:

The tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular collection day.

The tree must be free of ice and snow as precipitation can freeze the tree to the ground, making it unsafe for drives to pick up. Trees stuck to the ground will not be collected.

The tree must be free of lights, stands and decorations. Also, do not put the tree in a bag.

If the tree is taller than 6 feet, it must be cut into 6-foot lengths. There is no need to remove branches.

If you miss collection or your tree was left behind, there are still options to dispose of it. Trees can be delivered to the State College Borough compost facility at the Hawbaker Recycling facility from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will be able to drop off one tree free of charge.

Trees that are not picked up during the collection time period can also be held onto until Spring brush collection. Residents are encouraged to check their township’s website for dates and for requirements to ensure collection.