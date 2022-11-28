BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Under normal circumstances, you may have a couple of weeks to get Christmas trees. However, this year you may want to grab them as soon as this weekend.

Christmas tree farmers have a limited supply this year due to multiple factors. One of those is the high demand from previous years.

During the pandemic’s peak points in 2020, more families headed out to tree farms as an activity. That change caused tree farms to see a demand in their retail.

Sellers Tree Farm owner Rick Koontz said he used to focus on wholesale before the pandemic. Once he noticed the retail sale increase in 2020, he focused more on that avenue.

“My retail has increased dramatically post Covid and during the Covid year,” Koontz said. “People were looking to get out, do family activities, and be outside. This was a perfect opportunity for that. I noticed two years ago, during the worst part of the pandemic, that my retail just really increased.”

This demand has remained the same for the 2022 season. Brush Creek Evergreens Owner Steve Young said they usually open the weekend before Thanksgiving; however, this year, they opened on Black Friday. The later opening is due to the lack of trees.

Both farmers said they put approximately 500 trees to market and have already sold half after their opening weekend. Young said his farm sold over 2,000 trees in 2020 to keep up with the demand.

While this retail spike was good then, it’s affecting their inventory now. Since farmers have to plant trees at least 7 to 14 years out, they were not prepared for the demand post-pandemic.

“It takes 7 to 14 years to grow a tree,” Young said. “You can’t just say, ‘I’ll plant more to have them next year or the year after.’ You have to plan 7 to 14 years out to do that. When the demand went up, we couldn’t respond that fast.”

Market demand calls for larger trees, which means greater than eight feet. Both farmers had to hold back on their number of trees this year to keep a steady inventory for the following year.

Young said he’s trying to keep trees under six feet so they would grow another year to market next year. Once he closes his field, he will mainly sell pre-cut trees. Koontz said he’s deciding whether he will stay open after this weekend.

“I’m not holding out on any trees that are market size,” Young said. “I’m holding back on trees that are six feet and under so that we have market-size trees next year.”

“I’m trying to hold on as much for the following years as I can. I will probably decide this weekend whether I’ll stay open,” Koontz said. “We really got hit hard this past weekend. I’ll probably make a decision this weekend whether we’re going to stay open or not cause I want to have more trees for the future.”

However, both farmers said they had planted more trees within the past year. Young recently planted around five thousand seeds when he usually plants approximately three thousand.

Koontz plants approximately four to five thousand a year and has increased that amount. Both said that come five to ten years, there should be average tree rates comparable to pre-pandemic.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I put in about 4 to 5 thousand trees on average a year. I lose about 20% of them over life; that’s just normal,” Koontz said. “But I’m well stocked for the future, I really am. But I’m trying to maintain that inventory, so I have a steady inventory.”

If you have a real tree in your home, ensure that it constantly receives water and stays away from heat.