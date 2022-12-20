CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With consolidation plans underway, the City of DuBois and Sandy Township announced they received a $2.5 million grant to help make the transition smoother.

In November of 2021 voters said yes to the consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township and now officials are working to make the process as smooth as possible. They plan to use the $2.5 million grant for building upgrades and the fire departments.

By 2026, the City of DuBois and Sandy Township will be one and that includes, fire stations, city officials, police, and much more. With the consolidation building upgrades and new facilities are required.

“You know there are a lot of things that have to be done,” John “Herm” Suplizio, City of DuBois City Manager, said. “We have to work out of one building, so that’s one of the things the money will be used.”

Part of the consolidation is also reducing the number of fire companies.

“We also know that we’re combining fire halls, we have nine present right now, and we’re hoping to reduce that to 5,” Splizio said. “And in that you know we’re probably gonna have to build a couple of fire stations, remodel maybe one or two,” Splizio said.

Shawn Arabaugh, Sandy Townships Manager, said combining these fire companies will hopefully save money over time.

“As we bring each of these fire companies together, we’re reducing the number of stations which ultimately reduces the number of equipment needs, the utility bills for buildings, and those kinds of maintenance requirements,” Arabaugh said.

Both municipalities are unsure of what exactly is going to happen next but they do have a plan.

“So the next step in the process is what we’re gonna do is put out an architectural request for proposals, we’ll get those proposals in, evaluate them, and really that’s gonna help us focus on the cost, making sure to see what we can do in terms of upgrades and building new buildings,” Arbaugh said.

The consolidation process is supposed to be finalized by 2026. Both municipalities said the $2.5 million will assist the process and help finish before the deadline.