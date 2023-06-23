CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois has a new member of council after Thursday’s work session.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Pat Reasinger to the vacant seat of former councilwoman Shannon Gabriel. Reasinger will be in the position until January 1, 2024. However, Reasinger will also be on the ballot for City Mayor.

In May, Reasinger successfully defeated incumbent Mayor Ed Walsh with a write-in campaign in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

In a recent interview with Reasinger, he said if he is elected into council we will be open and honest.

“I got up a book from Mike Armini’s office on state statutes on how to run a third-class city,” Reasinger said. “I’m reading it. We’re going to do it just like that. It’s going to run like a city. Checks and balances. When you come to my meeting and you ask a question. We’re not going to hide behind far right to know or we’re going to go in a backroom and talk about stuff and we’ll let you know in two weeks in the media. When you come to my meeting, you ask a question. I’m going to answer the question.”

Reasinger will be sworn in at Monday’s city council meeting.