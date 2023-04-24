CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few weeks ago The City of DuBois and Sandy Township approved an amendment to a grant that will pay for a forensic financial analysis of city funds following residential concern over alleged stolen funds.

Now DuBois residents are hearing new updates about the analysis.

On March 20th Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. Now the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) are working on doing a forensic analysis of financial records.

With a packed city council chamber on Monday, April 24, the City of DuBois council announced that they received two submitted proposals for the analysis.

“We are reviewing those with the DCED today they thought that would be a two-week process before we can get approval,” Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti said.

On Monday, the City of DuBois approved an authorization to execute the grant amendment and the agreement with the DCED to select consultants within the $200,000 budget. The audit would be a 9 to 12-month process in which every account affiliated with the City of DuBois and any account that used the City of DuBois tax I.D. would be included.

“It is 100% necessary,” Councilwomen Shannon Gabriel said. “I’m a firm believer that every single account that is used, the city of Dubois tax I.D. needs to go through that audit. Everyone has a right to know where those finances went, what it has been spent on. These people in this city work hard and those are their tax dollars.”

City Mayor Edward Walsh and several other public officials made public comments at the meeting. Most noted that funds that were supposedly missing are being accounted for.

“$3,000 check that was stolen from the city it took him all 10 to 15 minutes to find out it was never a stolen check. It was a reimbursement check,” Walsh said. “I think we already explained that before the check was written out November wasn’t cashed until late January, February. And that right away sounded the alarm with the attorney general. That our former manager our manager is suspended right now and stole money, he did not.”

“We have no money stolen from the city of Dubois,” Gabriel said. “There is only $3,000 allegedly stolen from the city of Dubois that was easily accounted for in 10 to 15 minutes. It was reimbursement for mileage and cell phone. I also sit on the United Way board, I believe there were eight or nine charges allegedly of missing funds from there. Every single one of those missing funds have been accounted for. As our solicitor Cherry said tonight, she has a copy of every single one of them. There are receipts. There are reimbursements. I will be the first person to admit that policies and procedures need to be corrected.”

Councilwomen Gabriel also says that the situation is embarrassing for the city and a major setback.

“Like Councilwoman Bernardo, talked about tonight, we had a great thing going on with the consolidation with Sandy Township,” Gabriel said. “Like it or not, we were paving the way for the state of Pennsylvania in regard to a consolidation of this size. And that’s all tarnished now.”

Gabriel also expressed how everyone deserves a fair trial and they are innocent until proven guilty. But how there also needs to be policy changes to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“There still needs to be policy and procedure change because this was able to happen. If you know he is found guilty on anything, then, you know, again, I am a firm believer in our judicial system,” Gabriel added.

The City of DuBois holds work sessions every first and third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. and City Council meetings every second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m. The Public is able to attend every meeting.