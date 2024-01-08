CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents were once again left with questions after the latest DuBois City Council meeting and others still feel like there is a lack of transparency.

During the meeting the council discussed items included legal fees, financial institutions, the 2024 budget, and policies and procedures. The agenda also included two public comment sections, one for items on the agenda and another regarding anything else miscellaneous.

During the first session, DuBois Fire Chief Mike Federici talked about him not knowing about the fire department being placed on the agenda under the budget. Federici explained how he felt and argued that he should’ve been notified. He added that it was upsetting and a shock that nobody from the department knew.

He also mentioned how the council broke promises of being transparent and also said they don’t know how the department operates.

“I think before any decision is made regarding funding to the fire department, anyone with a preconceived idea or agenda would simply ask and be willing to learn how the fire department functions,” Federici said.

However, the fire department was placed on the agenda not to take funding but to implement procedures as many other city departments follow. No action was taken and the city and the fire department will meet to discuss a plan moving forward.

“Just like any other department and have them do purchase requisitions, POs, get bids on all their stuff that is over a certain dollar amount. We haven’t decided what that dollar, but we’re going to meet with them and decide what that is,” Reasinger said. “Then the city will just write the checks instead of the fire department writing the checks, they’ll still get the same budget, same budget items, shouldn’t change for them at all.”

One answer silenced the crowd and forced many residents to ask more questions regarding accounts at area banks.

“We sent a letter a few months ago asking for financial information. We contacted all the local banks, and S&T Bank did request that we replied with a subpoena,” Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti said.

But why should the city have to reply with a subpoena on accounts they own? Officials couldn’t answer that question. In total, the city has about 24 accounts.

Legal fees as well as procedures and charged employees was discussed. According to Mayor Pat Reasinger the city has paid over $300,000 in legal fees with over $270,000 just for Suplizio. The new suggested procedure and policies will include the hiring of a city attorney.

This would allow all charges to be seen by the council rather than employees and officials hiring their own defense if charged or indicted.

Many requests for proposals were voted on and this included the solicitor position. Submissions are being accepted until April 1.