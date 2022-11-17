The Christmas Tree in Johnstown is nearly ready to light up with one week before the Light Up Night event scheduled for Nov. 19.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market.

The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.”

Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts and more available for purchase. Toys for Tots will also be collecting donations.

Below is a full schedule of events.

DATE TIME EVENT Friday, Dec. 2 4 p.m. Market officially opens Friday, Dec. 2 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Performance by Smooth Sound Jazz Band on City Hall’s steps Friday, Dec. 2 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Santa will make an appearance Friday, Dec. 2 9 p.m. Market closes for the night Saturday, Dec. 3 11 a.m. Market opens for the day Saturday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Greater Johnstown High School Choir Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Free carriage rides (first come, first serve) (weather permitted) Saturday, Dec. 3 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who make an appearance Saturday, Dec. 3 8 p.m. Market closes** Additional events may be added and all events are subject to change

For more information about the event, reach out to Jacob Zerby at 814-539-2504 ext 114 or by email at jzerby@cojwn.com or Amber Berezansky at 814-539-2504 ext 122 or by email at aberezansky@cojwn.com.