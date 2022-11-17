JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market.
The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.”
Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts and more available for purchase. Toys for Tots will also be collecting donations.
Below is a full schedule of events.
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|Friday, Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|Market officially opens
|Friday, Dec. 2
|4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Performance by Smooth Sound Jazz Band on City Hall’s steps
|Friday, Dec. 2
|5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Santa will make an appearance
|Friday, Dec. 2
|9 p.m.
|Market closes for the night
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|11 a.m.
|Market opens for the day
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Greater Johnstown High School Choir
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Free carriage rides (first come, first serve) (weather permitted)
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who make an appearance
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|8 p.m.
|Market closes**
For more information about the event, reach out to Jacob Zerby at 814-539-2504 ext 114 or by email at jzerby@cojwn.com or Amber Berezansky at 814-539-2504 ext 122 or by email at aberezansky@cojwn.com.