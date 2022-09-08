ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The city of Saint Marys will host the Bavarian Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The festival will feature food, vendors, music, raffles, and much more. The festival will take place behind the Depot Street Parking garage.

A full schedule of events can be found below:

Friday, September 16:

8 – 11 a.m. – Vendor registration/setup

11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Craft and Food vendors

11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Basket raffle

4 – 6 p.m. – Brianna Blankenship (Main Stage)

6 – 6:30 – Opening ceremony: John Salter, person of the year award

7 – 10 p.m. Dark Water Duo & Company

Saturday, September 17:

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Craft and Food vendors

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Basket raffle

11 a.m. -1 p.m. – Midnight Revival (Main Stage)

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Earthquakes (Main Stage)

7 – 10 p.m. – Vegas McGraw, Adam D. Tucker

Sunday, September 18:

7 a.m. – Pancake breakfast (available until supplies are gone)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Craft & Food vendors

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Basket raffle

9:15 – 10:15 a.m. – Folk Mass (Main Stage)

11 a.m. -2 p.m. – Kurt Thomas (Main Stage)

3 p.m. – Festival ends

The basket raffle will be held in the wooden sheds near the entrance of the parking garage-right side.

For more information, you can contact Bavarian Fall Festival on Facebook or go to the Bavarian Fall Fest website.