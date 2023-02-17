ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One location in Saint Marys is celebrating a very big milestone.
City Transfer Inc. is celebrating 100 years of business. Frank Salter and his two sons started the business in 1923.
It’s been a family business until recently. It was just recently sold to a group outside the family.
Despite changing hands the family believes that operation will continue as normal.