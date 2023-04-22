DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Civil Air Patrol Squadron 288 is hosting its annual free open house on Tuesday for the community.

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary to the United States Air Force and offers citizens the opportunity to volunteer to help the well-being of the communities they serve.

The 44th open house will take place on Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the PA Army National Guard Readiness Center in Duncansville. During the event, the Civil Air Patrol will showcase its three program areas (Cadet, Aerospace Education, and Emergency Services) and give current members a short presentation.

All community members are invited to take part in the open house. There will also be refreshments available.

The annual event will also recognize the outstanding work and achievements throughout the years of their members through an award ceremony.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Those interested in asking cadets and senior members questions or seeking more information to learn about training programs can do so during the open house.