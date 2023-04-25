BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you are looking to help a community in times of need, you can volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol.

Squadron 288 of the Civil Air Patrol will be hosting its annual open house at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Center in Duncansville Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The center is located at 518 Municipal Drive in Duncansville.

The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force and offers citizens the opportunity to volunteer during emergency services and disaster relief missions across the country. Volunteers help search for those who are lost, give comfort during disasters and work to keep the country safe.

The organization will highlight three programs during the open house including Emergency Services, Aerospace Education and Cadet Programs.

The event is open to the public and anyone interested in the organization can speak to cadets and senior members during the open house for more information and to learn about training programs.