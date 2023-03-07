BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elementary school janitor in the Clayburg-Kimmel School District who was the “secret admirer” of an 11-year-old student is now facing 75 counts of possession of child porn, police report.

According to the Blair County District Attorney’s office, 30-year-old Ethan Colpetzer was charged with 75 counts of child pornography stemming from an 11-year-old who told a teacher he was her “secret admirer.”

The pre-teen allegedly had a “secret admirer” that was leaving her gifts, candies, and notes in her desk, according to a news release. After about a month, the 11-year-old left a note asking for a name and she got a reply note that said their name was “Ethan.”

After going to her teacher, concern was raised as the teacher didn’t have an “Ethan” in her class. According to investigators, other faculty at the school claimed that Colpetzer had asked about the girl, getting her name and what classroom and desk she was at. Faculty also claimed to see Colpetzer appearing to take pictures of kids during lunch on his cell phone.

Claysburg-Kimmel school security told investigators that he saw a photo on Colpetzer’s phone that appeared to be a zoomed-in photo of a child bent over a table, according to the police report.

Colpetzer was allegedly found with numerous files of underage children performing sexual acts on his devices. Investigators said he admitted to finding and saving them from various websites.

Police arrested Colpetzer on March 7. He was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

First Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith said:

“The safety of our community—especially our children—is one of the most important

responsibilities we have as prosecutors. As such, the prosecution of those who possess child pornography will always be a priority for the Blair County District Attorney’s Office. Possessing such images is neither a minor offense nor a victimless crime. The District Attorney’s Office commends the Claysburg-Kimmel school staff whose vigilance and quick action allowed police to rapidly preserve and recover evidence.”