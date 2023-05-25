BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost a century, the Claysburg American Legion has been honoring veterans during Memorial Day.

The legion’s 89th Memorial Day Program will start at 1:15 p.m. Sunday and there will be services at seven different cemeteries.

The schedule is as follows:

Sproul – 1:15 p.m.

King – 1:35 p.m.

Imler – 2:05 p.m.

Greenfield – 2:25 p.m.

Lower Klahr – 2:50 p.m.

Upper Klahr – 3:10 p.m.

Mt. Hope – 3:45

Then on Monday at the Union Cemetery at 10 a.m. there will be a raising of a new American flag, donated by Carpet Depot, and POW-MIA Flag, donated by the Claysburg Legion Auxiliary.

There will also be a dedication of 64 Memorial Military Crosses during Monday’s service by the Claysburg Auxiliary Unit 522. Crosses can be purchased for $25 through any member or by contacting Kay Burket at 814-931-6606.

During both days of the services, there will be readings by the Claysburg Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Claysburg Legion Commander as well as music from the Claysburg American Legion Band.

If the weather is inclement, the services will be moved to inside the Christ Lutheran Church at 206 Walnut Street.