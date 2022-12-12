BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fans of the popular 1983 classic movie, A Christmas Story, will have a chance to see a re-enactment in Claysburg.

Four churches in the Claysburg area are putting on a portion of the movie with a drive-by re-enactment. The event will take place at the Christ Luthern Church parking lot on Walnut Street in Claysburg on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As cars come in, guests will stop at several stations to watch members of the churches perform different scenes from the movie.

Guests are also asked to enter the parking lot at the entrance closest to Dunnings Highway and then stop at each station as they go around the lot clockwise.