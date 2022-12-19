CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four Claysburg area churches came together to tell the story of Christmas on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Christ Lutheran Church.

The churches each collaborated and set up four stops in the parking lot, where people could drive through and learn about the history of Christmas with each stop. Members of each church dressed and recreated parts of the Christmas story with each car that stopped by, giving them goody bags as well.

“I think it’s easier for people, especially older people to get out and come out and see the story of our savior’s birth,” Claysburg Church of the Brethren Member Patty Ritchey said. “So that’s basically why we decided to stay with it. Plus, it kind of worked pretty good for us with the two years of Covid so.”

Ritchey says that while it was cold, they are so happy to be able to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas.