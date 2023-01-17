BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary School are all excited about reading the same book together with the school’s new One School, One Book program.

All students will read a chapter of the book “The World According to Humphrey,” or have it read to them, each night for the next 15 days, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with their parents and family.

Then, they’ll discuss what they read during class the next day.

“They’re definitely going to want to find out what happens to Humphrey,” Title One Reading Specialist Angie Russell said. “We kind of left that as a cliffhanger.”

Teachers and faculty introduced the kids to Humphrey with a skit at an assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 17. One staff member dressed up in a hamster costume while others helped to reenact the book’s first chapter.

“For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been hyping up our staff and our kids about the book,” Russell said. “We’ve been giving them clues.”

Students later had a scavenger hunt to find their books.

Russell said it’s been a lot of fun starting the program, and she encourages other schools to do their own.

“It builds community. Our whole staff came together,” Russell said. “If students read 20 minutes a day, they can increase their whole grade level in just one year. So it’s very important for kids to read not just just here at school, but at home. To see our kids all excited about the same thing, that alone it being reading a book, was inspiring for all of us.”

The One School, One Book program is nationally acclaimed, according to Russell. You can learn more about it on its website.