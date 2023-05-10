BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Claysburg-Kimmel School District voted to remove one of their teaching positions on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, May 10 the school board voted to remove one of their music teachers’ positions. The decision is effective at the end of the school term.

The board voted 8-1 to remove Matt Stombaugh’s position. Board members say the music program will continue and that the decision was a necessary step.

“What is best for the greater good,” Joseph Musselman, Claysburg-Kimmel school board member said “Sometimes you don’t always like it when the greater good decides that’s what we do.”

Concerned community members spoke up during the beginning of the meeting for the public comment period. They questioned what the removal of this position means for the future of the school’s band program.

Claysburg-Kimmel is accepting applications for the supplemental position of marching band director. This would be a part-time position.