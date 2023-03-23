UPDATE: The Claysburg-Kimmel School District lock out has been lifted and cleared. Buses have been dispatched and students are being dismissed.

State police confirm that the individuals who ran from the I-99 crash are in custody.

I-99 has been reopened.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more about what transpired Thursday afternoon.

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel School District is currently on lock out due to an “outside situation” involving Pennsylvania State Police.

The school district announced that the lock out will extend beyond the normal school day and students will not be dismissed at the normal time.

While details are limited, it’s said that an “outside situation” happened that is preventing normal movement. The school district is currently awaiting further information from local and state police.

Parents and guardians are asked to NOT go to the school for their children until notification is given by the school district that the lock out has been cleared.

They said all students are safe and this is a precaution.

Crews are also on I-99 near Exit 15 (Claysburg/King) after reports of a crash where the occupants ran into the woods. I-99 north is currently at a standstill.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

We currently have a team in the area working to learn more.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we work to keep you up to date.