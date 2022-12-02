BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing charges after being accused of sexually and physically assaulting a young boy when he was nine years old, according to police.

The child, now 12, spoke with police in Sept. about 52-year-old William Richardson and the alleged abuse, saying it began when he was nine and ended when he was 10 and he threatened to call the police.

Richardson would reportedly sexually abuse the child and often time hit him with an open hand and even throw him against a wall. Sometimes, according to the child, Richardson would hit him with the metal end of a belt.

According to the criminal complaint, police said that the child told them Richardson was “drunk 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” He also claimed he caught Richardson sexually abusing a young girl, but could not provide police with any names.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Richardson is now facing multiple felony charges and was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A mugshot of Richardson was not provided

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.