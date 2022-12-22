BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property.

Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the property, police say they saw what they believed to be a dead dog in an outdoor kennel. The dog was ultimately found to be alive but was extremely thin and weak with its bones showing, according to state police.

Police say three other dogs were found in similar conditions and were housed in kennels chained without food and water. The kennels were also described as unsanitary with layers of feces and urine that had not been cleaned for months, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers spoke to the dog’s owner who was identified as Allen Weyant, 63. When asked about the dog’s veterinary care and when they were last fed and watered, Weyant allegedly stayed silent but then told police he didn’t know. He also reportedly told police the dogs never come inside his home.

According to court documents, the dogs ranged from five to eight years of age and were identified as Bluetick Coonhound style dogs, two male and two female.

A police officer with the Cambria County Humane Society observed the animals and told police they were in extremely poor condition. State police say Weyant relinquished ownership of the dogs to the Bedford County Humane Society.

Once in the care of the humane society, troopers noted all four dogs were found to be infested with a severe case of fleas and had severe digestive issues.

Weyant was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and placed in Bedford County Prison where he is being held on $50,000 bail. He was charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, eight misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and several other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28.