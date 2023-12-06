UPDATE: Due to potentially bad weather on Dec. 10, the Claysburg Ministerium has postponed the event until Sunday, Dec. 17.

Below is the original story.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Claysburg Ministerium will be presenting a Christmas display from five church groups in the area for the holiday season.

On Dec. 10, from 4-6 p.m., “The Biblical Meaning of Christmas” will show five displays of Christmas from five different churches, located in the Christ Lutheran Church parking lot. Community members are asked to enter the lot at the entrance closest to Dunnings Highway and stop at each station as they go around the parking lot clockwise.

The groups that will be on display are below.

Upper Claar Church of Brethren – Introduction of Biblical Meaning of Christmas

United Church of Christ – Angel Gabriel Visits Mary

Claysburg Church of the Brethren – Birth of Jesus Christ

Claysburg United Methodist Church – Angels Visit the Shepherds

Christ Lutheran Church – Angels Visit the Wisemen

The first 200 people will receive a Christmas ornament. The event is free.