BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students, parents and community members in Claysburg are concerned over a vote that is set to take place.

Claysburg-Kimmel School District will be hosting a vote on Wednesday evening in regards to the schools band program. While details about the vote are limited, the district released a statement saying it isn’t to end the whole program.

Students and parents are still concerned despite the schools statement due to the board’s agenda. It currently shows that they’re considering eliminating one of their music teacher positions. They’re not sure what exactly the eliminating of the position would mean for the program’s future.

WTAJ has reached out to the school’s superintendent for clarification, but we haven’t heard back.

Parents and students have created a position about the vote and it currently has over 3,000 signatures.

WTAJ will be at the board meeting tonight and will keep you updated about the schools decision.