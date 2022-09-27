BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The group, Claysburg P.A.S.T., has announced a new property that individuals will be able to see on a walking tour, but spots are limited.

The walk will feature an outside tour of the Sarah Furnace Mansion grounds. Due to the conditions of the building, no one will be allowed inside. The tour will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $10 per person and the tour takes approximately 1 and a half hours.

Their will be five 15 minute long informational rotating segments.

The segments include:

Sarah House Mansion

Ironmaking Facility & Grounds

General Refractories Co.

David Reighard History

Indian Artifacts & History of Sheetz

Guests are invited to bring a chair so that they can sit and relax during the informational portions.

The ground is owned by Sheetz and they will be supplying the tour with light refreshments after they conclude.

Guests will also have the opportunity of taking a short drive on Bedford Street for a brief history tour and for the opportunity to win prizes. This extra tour is included in the $10 ticket.

Tickets can be ordered from Elaine Smith at 814-937-3397 or picked up at the Claysburg Area Public Library.