CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A clean energy financing event is taking place on Monday in State College, hosted by Centre Regional Planning Agency and the Planning and Community Development Office.

In celebration of Energy Efficiency Day, a clean energy financing event is set for commercial, industrial and agricultural building and property owners in the Centre County area. The event is running from 4 – 6 p.m. at Big Spring Spirits in Bellefonte.

The event is free, but registration is required. There will be appetizers and networking opportunities.

The panel of speakers will talk about Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy or C-PACE and how a low-cost, long-term financing tool for building owners can help in energy efficiency.