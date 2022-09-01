CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More Centre County building owners will soon be able to apply for clean energy loans through an expansion of C-PACE.

A Centre County Commerical Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, expansion was approved Thursday by the Centre County Board of Commissioners. The approval will allow C-PACE financing on multi-family housing of five units or more, indoor air quality improvements and resiliency projects for both new and existing commercial construction projects.

Commercial and industrial building owners, nonprofits, and agricultural projects are eligible for the program. To apply, visit their website.

The expansion was approved through Resolution 18 of 2022 and is part of Pennsylvania Act 43. Prior to Act 43, a lot of Centre County properties with multi-family housing were not eligible.

“Centre County Government is saving millions of dollars during the expected life of our solar array,” Mark Higgins, Centre County Commissioner Vice Chair, said. “We invite interested parties to learn more about financing sustainable energy projects using the C-PACE Program.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

C-PACE is a financial tool allowing property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, air quality and water conservation projects. The fund is administered for Centre County along with twenty other Pennsylvania counties by the Sustainable Energy Fund. Act 43 will go into effect on Sept. 6.