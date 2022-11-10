CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An upcoming festival hopes to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and shop locally.

The Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County will be hosting a fall festival at the Copper Cork Event Center. The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All ages are invited to enjoy food, crafts, basket raffles and entertainment. Proceeds from the event will benefit the advocacy center.

There will also be door prizes during the event. Basket raffles will be announced at 3 p.m.

The Copper Cork Event Center was formally known as The Knights of Columbus Hall and is located at 512 Arnold Avenue.