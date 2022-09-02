CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency.

According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency.

The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According to the fire company’s Facebook post, their crews provided scene monitoring and cleanup until the FFA arrived.

The small aircraft went off the runway and Clearfield emergency services had to be called to help with cleanup and area control.

There are no reports on what caused the plane to go off the runway.