CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a regional joint comprehensive plan with Elk County and PennDOT that will look to help the counties prepare for future growth.

The joint comprehensive plan will cost $130,000 in total. Clearfield County Commissioner mentioned that PennDOT will provide most of the funding by giving $80,000. Leaving Clearfield and Elk counties to pay $25,000 respectfully. Clearfield approved its share Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Beginning in 2024, the plan will serve as a mission statement for future economic growth, housing infrastructure, and many other items. Comprehensive plans are required of counties and must be updated regularly.

The county has gone 16 years without an update. Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel mentioned there have been unconventional gas, wind, and solar developments. He also mentioned that the COVID pandemic caused supply chain issues for the county.

With the new plan, community members will have opportunities to offer their input online and in person.

“I think it’s important to remember the value of utilizing up-to-date information to guide us versus antiquated so 16 years is a long time so having a current document to inform our decision-making and implementation of projects will be essential for moving Clearfield County forward,” Mary Tatum, Clearfield County Commissioner said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Michael Baker International, a company headquartered in Pittsburgh was chosen as the developer for the plan.