CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre will be offering youth theatre classes each Saturday starting Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.

Registration for each student is $50, and all students grades 2-12 are encouraged to attend. The schedule for classes can be found below.

10 a.m. – Grades 2-4 will explore creativity using movement and storytelling through elements of preforming arts.

11 a.m. – Grades 5-6 will create storylines and explore published scenes and characters.

12 p.m. – Grades 8-10 will focus on in-depth character development with focus on physical/emotional actions. There will be substantial time spent on small group scene work.

1 p.m. – Grades 11-12 will explore advanced scene work from the classics. Students will delve into steps of character development as well as focus on audition preparation, resumes and how to write letters of intent for college applications.

Registration for the event can be done via a form found on the CAST website. CAST is located at 112 E Locust Street, Clearfield Pa.