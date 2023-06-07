CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities in Clearfield County are asked to refrain from any outdoor burning as drought conditions worsen.

Clearfield Borough and Sandy Township both issued burn bans Wednesday afternoon which include all open fires effective immediately. The bans are in place until further notice.

Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse said the burn ban would remain in place until conditions improve. He also warned residents about the smoke coming from the Canadian wildfires and the adverse health effects it could cause those who are at risk of breathing issues.

Strouse concluded by asking residents to protect themselves, first responders and their community by not burning.

Residents in Sandy Township with any questions or concerns are asked to call the township office at (814) 371-4220.